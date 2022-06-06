Cold Case: Memphis Police asking for help in deadly 2017 shooting in Edge District

PLEASE TAKE ANOTHER LOOK Homicide Investigation Persons of Interest Monroe Avenue and South Orleans Street Report #1712000920ME MEMPHIS, TN – On December 3, 2017, at 12:55 am, Officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Monroe Avenue and South Orleans Street. A large group was coming out of 656 Marshall Avenue at The Den. Several individuals were involved in a verbal altercation, and as the crowd dispersed, several vehicles left at a high rate of speed, and shots were fired. Victim Jonathan Booker was located at Madison Avenue and Monroe Avenue, deceased from a gunshot wound. Booker was struck when persons in two passing vehicles shot at subjects on foot. Please take another look at the video. Investigators need your help in identifying the two vehicles and all persons of interest in the video. Vehicle 1: Light-colored Infiniti G37 Coupe. Subjects 1, 2, and 4 arrives and exit this vehicle. Vehicle 2: Green Chevrolet Avalanche Z66 truck. Subject 3 arrives and exits this vehicle. Subjects 3 and 4 meet up in the street and are walking when they are shot at by passing vehicles. Subject 4 ducks down and takes cover in front of the Infiniti G37 as Subject 3 returns fire at the passing vehicles. After the shooting, Subject #3 drives away in the Green Chevy Avalanche. Subjects 1,2, and 4 get into the Infiniti G37 coupe and drive away shortly after. The video is attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”