Colleyville synagogue hostage-taker killed by multiple gunshots, medical examiner says

Two men were also arrested Thursday in Birmingham and Manchester in connection to the hostage situation at a Colleyville synagogue, according to British officials.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The cause of death of the Colleyville synagogue hostage-taker has been confirmed, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Malik Faisal Akram was killed by multiple gunshot wounds at 9:22 p.m. Saturday during an 11-hour hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel, according to the examiner's office. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West have continued their investigation into the hours-long siege when four hostages escaped safely and the hostage-taker died at the scene.

Two men were arrested Thursday morning in Birmingham and Manchester in connection to the hostage situation at a Colleyville synagogue, according to British officials. Further details about the two men's connections have not yet been released.

On Sunday, the FBI's field office in Dallas identified the suspect as Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen. He was originally from the Blackburn area of Lancashire, the police department said. Further information on Akram was not released by the FBI.