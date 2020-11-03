Collierville High School parents, former students on edge after man arrested for trespassing on campus with gun, ammunition

Woman told Local 24 News he's reported Matthew French to Collierville Police before

COLLIERVILLE, Tennessee — Collierville High School parents were alarmed and relieved Tuesday night, after 22-year-old Matthew French was busted earlier in the day for trespassing on school property with weapons and drugs in his backpack.

Local 24 News spoke with one of French's former high school classmates, who said she went to Collierville police last year after she said French put off a creepy vibe to her and her boyfriend. For that woman, the sight of French's mugshot and news of his arrest Tuesday brought back uncomfortable memories and new concerns.

"Literally as soon as my mom sent me the article, I called (Collierville Police) and I said, you guys need to know," Meredith Bacue said.

Tuesday afternoon, Bacue called Collierville Police for a second time about French, her former classmate at Collierville High School.

"I'm glad that the police finally have a radar on him and can hopefully put an end to it," Bacue said.

Collierville Police said school resource officers busted French late this morning with a gun, ammunition, a knife, alcohol and some marijuana on campus, after a student let the 22-year-old in through a side door. School resource officers took French into custody moments later after another student alerted a staff member.

"My sister goes to that school and I was very concerned like, what business does a 22-year-old have going to a high school?" Bacue said.

Bacue said she filed a Collierville Police report last year, after she said French stalked and harassed the now college student at her and her boyfriend's workplace.

"I told the officer I reported to the first time, I don't think he will hurt anybody, I don't think he'll hurt me, I mean now, I can't say that, luckily he never made direct threats, it was just creepy," Bacue said.

Collierville authorities said French said he went to Collierville High School Tuesday to meet friends and give them alcohol.

He's charged with trespassing, two counts of possession of a weapon on school property, possession of alcohol on school property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.