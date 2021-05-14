Collierville man indicted in July 2020 crash that killed his passenger

Ryan M. Watson is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death in the death of Kyle Brown.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville man has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges stemming from a one-vehicle crash last summer near Eads in which his front-seat passenger was killed, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury also indicted defendant Ryan M. Watson, 21, on a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. He is free on $30,000 bond.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on July 5, 2020, on Macon Road near at Pine Acres Road in northeast Shelby County.

The vehicle struck two trees and a utility pole before coming to rest on its side. Kyle Brown, 21, of Collierville, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Watson left the scene on foot and returned several hours later.