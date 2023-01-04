Collierville PD identifies teens charged in store theft turned shooting with officer outside Academy Sports

Collierville Police said the 17, 18 and 19-year-old teens were charged with property theft.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Collierville Police Department identified two of the three suspects in a shooting outside Academy Sports in Collierville involving a CPD officer Tuesday night.

According to CPD, 18-year-old Keshun Lee and 19-year-old Rebecca Bruce are both in jail on $10,000 bond with property theft charges after officers were called to the retailer Tuesday night.

A third suspect, a 17-year-old, was not identified but is also facing property theft charges.

According to a police affidavit, officers were called to the scene at 275 New Byhalia Road around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, and observed two men concealing boxes of ammunition in their pockets.

Lee was seen exiting the store and entering a dark-colored car, occupied by Bruce, before fleeing the scene.

According to information from the scene gathered by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), as officers used two of their cars to block the suspect, the driver tried to get away and drove towards an officer outside of his police car. The officer then shot at the suspect's car multiple times.

The suspect's car was recovered and both people inside were taken into custody a short time later in the 300 block of Market Boulevard.

Officers later observed the ammunition being thrown out of the car window, which Bruce later admitted to being told to do.

No one in the car was hurt nor were any officers hurt during the incident.