Suspect on the run, wanted for hitting Collierville Police Officer with Corvette

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville Police Officer is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a fleeing suspect's car, according to CPD.

Around 2am on Saturday morning, Collierville Police received a call from Shelby County Sheriff's Officers that shooting suspect Keith Houston Jr. was believed to be at the Fairfield Inn on 10290 Collierville Road. The responding officer found Houston parked in his vehicle and started walking towards it when Houston drove at him, hit him with the car, and then ran over him, according to a CPD Facebook post.