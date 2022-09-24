x
Crime

Suspect on the run, wanted for hitting Collierville Police Officer with Corvette

The officer was investigating a suspect on behalf of Shelby County Sheriff's Office when the suspect hit and ran over the officer with his car, according to CPD.
Credit: Collierville Police Department
Keith Houston Jr is wanted for Aggravated Assault of a police officer and was last seen driving a white 2017 Chevy Corvette, license plate number "5P92H5"

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville Police Officer is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a fleeing suspect's car, according to CPD. 

Around 2am on Saturday morning, Collierville Police received a call from Shelby County Sheriff's Officers that shooting suspect Keith Houston Jr. was believed to be at the Fairfield Inn on 10290 Collierville Road. The responding officer found Houston parked in his vehicle and started walking towards it when Houston drove at him, hit him with the car, and then ran over him, according to a CPD Facebook post

Keith Houston Jr. is driving a 2017 Chevy Corvette with the license plate number "5P92H5". Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call Collierville Police at 901-853-3207.

