Collierville Police Officer under observation in ICU after being hit by a suspect

Collierville Police are looking for a black 2012 Mazda MZ3 and had a TN tag reading "1W3-5X3."

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — At 4:45am Sunday morning, a Collierville Police Officer was checking on suspects in a car that was parked next to a closed business. When the officer approached the driver's side door, the suspect inside backed up and hit the officer.

The officer is in a local hospital under observation in the ICU for the injuries from the incident.

Collierville Police investigators are working with other local police departments to locate the ones responsible. The suspect fled the scene and was driving a black 2012 Mazda MZ3 and had a TN tag reading "1W3-5X3."

“Our team of investigators are working diligently to locate the suspects and the vehicle involved in this case. Our priority is the well-being of the injured officer and his family. Please keep them in your prayers”, stated Chief Lane.

If anyone has any information on the location of this vehicle, please contact the Collierville Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520 or to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).