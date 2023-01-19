x
Collierville Police say one person in custody after shooting on Starlight Dr.

Investigators have not said what time the shooting happened, if anyone was injured, or what led to the shooting.
Credit: Collierville Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police said a suspect is in custody after a shooting Thursday.

CPD officers were called to a home on Starlight Drive Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Investigators have not said what time the shooting happened, if anyone was injured, or what led to the shooting.

Police said the suspect was detained and the scene is secure.

They said there is no threat to the public, and the shooting was isolated to that home.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

