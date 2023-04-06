Collierville Police searching for suspects in early morning shootout outside home

CPD said officers were called to the area of Five Oaks Lane about an attempted robbery and aggravated assault just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Collierville Police are searching for the suspects they said were involved in an attempted robbery and shootout early Thursday morning.

CPD said officers were called to the area of Five Oaks Lane about an attempted robbery and aggravated assault just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Investigators said three suspects in a black Nissan Altima with no tag had followed a 72-year-old man home from outside of Collierville. Police said the victim’s son was sitting in the home’s garage waiting for his father when the suspects got out of their car and approached the older man.

Investigators said the son retrieved his gun from his vehicle and the suspects saw him. Police said at that point, the suspects pulled out guns and fired at the son, who fired back as the suspects ran back to their car and took off.

Police said the father and son were not injured. They said the suspect’s front passenger window of the black Nissan Altima was shot out.

Collierville Police ask that anyone with information on the suspects or incident call Collierville Crime Stoppers at 901-457-2274 or the CPD investigations at 901-457-2520.