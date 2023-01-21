'Taken away too soon' | Collierville children honored 3 years after deadly shooting

The investigation into Ashlynn and Quan's deaths is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Three years ago, two children in Collierville were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. On Friday night, their family was honored and given hope that justice would be brought to their loved ones.

A girl's basketball game at Collierville High set the stage for a dedication to Ashlynn Luckett and Lequan Boyd as the crowd cheered for their family during halftime. The women's basketball team and the Lady's Booster Club also raised funding in hopes that it could help lead to an arrest.

Annie Page is the cousin of Ashlynn Luckett, who was 6 at the time of her death, and Lequan Boyd, who was 16.

"It was just devastating to hear about babies like that — you know — these are babies that were taken away too soon," Page said. "My heart goes out to everybody, and I'm very appreciative of the school."

Students wore shirts that read "LLA" as well as shirts that read "LLQ" representing "Long Live Ashlynn" and "Long Live Quan" respectively.