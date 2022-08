According to Collierville police, the car hit the child at the intersection of White Road and North Main Street at 4:14 p.m.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A 10-year-old is in stable condition after being hit by a car Monday afternoon in Collierville, according to the Collierville Police Department.

According to Collierville police, the car hit the child at the intersection of White Road and North Main Street at 4:14 p.m.

Police said the child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition but has been downgraded to stable.