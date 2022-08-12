1 injured after disagreement during pickup basketball game in Collierville

According to Collierville police, the suspect grabbed a gun from his car and shot the victim during the incident.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — One person is injured after a disagreement during a pickup basketball game Friday in Collierville led to a shooting, according to the Collierville Police Department.

Police said they were sent to a disturbance at Nikki McCray Park at 6:14 p.m.

According to Collierville police, the suspect grabbed a gun from his car and shot the victim during the incident.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition but is now listed as stable.

The suspect drove off in a white or silver 4-door car.

If you have any information about the incident, call Collierville police at 901-457-2520. You can also submit a tip anonymously to the department by texting CPDTIP and your tip to 847411.