Collierville utility drop box broken into; residents warned information may be compromised

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A warning for Collierville residents. One of the town’s drop boxes for utility payments was broken into, and residents’ personal information may have been compromised.

Collierville Police posted the warning on social media Thursday afternoon. They said the drop box at Cox Park at 440 Powell Road was broken into Wednesday night and everything inside was stolen.

Police said the utility payment drop boxes are secured with a lock and emptied every business day. They said this is the first box break-in they’ve had, and they are looking at ways to secure the drop boxes further in the future.

Residents who used this box are advised to notify their banks. They will also need to make another payment in person at Collierville Town Hall (Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online at colliervilletn.gov/utilities.

Anyone who may know any information about the box break-in is asked to contact the Collierville Police Department at 901-457-2520.