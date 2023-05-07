MPD, South Memphis church work to cut down the rise of juvenile crime

In response to recent crime by teenagers, including murder and break-ins, Memphians are seeking solutions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the ongoing issue of Memphis teenagers being charged with serious violent crimes, MPD and a South Memphis church are taking actions to cut down youth violence.

The City of Memphis faced backlash to their Juvenile Crime Reduction Plan a few months ago. But now, a reworked pilot program is underway, according to Mayor Jim Strickland.

On Wednesday, Strickland said MPD was enforcing a new initiative to cut down on curfew violations.

“The pilot program is going on right now at the downtown precinct,” Strickland said. “We take them to the precinct or bring the parents to the location where their children are.”



In South Memphis, Rev. Walter Womack, pastor of Faithful Baptist Church, has worked with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to create a free summer program to intervene before children commit a crime in the first place.

In the program, kids play games, get help preparing for a job and give back to the surrounding community.

“If we don’t give them something to do, those types of incidents are certainly going to increase,” said Womack.

Womack is one of the many Memphians seeking solutions to the crime trend in recent months. Three teens were charged with murder July 3rd, just days after another three were arrested for breaking into cars in Downtown Memphis.

“It’s worth it to invest in the lives of these young people, because someone invested in me,” Womack said. "Once upon a time, I wasn’t on the straight and the narrow. It is something that I wasn’t proud of, but thank God for those who intervened. That changed my direction.”

The summer program was originally planned to last throughout the summer. After seeing its importance, Womack said he does not plan on stopping anytime soon.

“There’s a lot of young men out there that just need somebody to tell them you can do it, you don’t need to turn to crime, you can be anything you want to be. We can’t afford to give up,” said Womack.