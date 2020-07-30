Convicted felon escapes from federal custody in Tennessee, reward offered

Chris Lee Hawkins is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A man who the feds say should be considered armed and dangerous has escaped from federal custody.

Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service says Chris Lee Hawkins, who has a long, violent criminal history, walked away from a Federal halfway house Wednesday night. He was on supervised release for a felon in possession of a firearm (federal), and he has a history of assault, firearms, narcotics, and evading arrest.

Hawkins has ties to Memphis as well as Madison, Crockett, and Gibson counties.

“Chris Hawkins has a long, violent criminal history and needs to be off the streets. We want everyone to take a good look at his photos and be vigilant. We need your help and putting him back in federal custody where he belongs.” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.

Hawkins is 5’11”, 240 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen Hawkins or have information that can help find him, contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (901) 544-3304.