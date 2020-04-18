Convicted murderer’s escape from Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman short-lived

Jonathan Matthew Moberg was walking in a nearby town when a citizen saw him and called authorities

JACKSON, Mississippi — NEWS RELEASE FROM MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

MDOC investigates escape at Parchman

JACKSON – The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) is investigating the escape of an inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman Thursday.

Inmate Jonathan Matthew Moberg, who is serving life for capital murder, is back in prison with a citizen’s help. The citizen spotted Moberg, 25, walking the streets in Rome, which is near Parchman, early this morning, and called authorities. A Sunflower County Sheriff’s deputy arrived, handcuffed Moberg, and took him to the Drew Police Department.

MDOC officers arrived at the Police Department and took Moberg back to prison.

“We are still interviewing staff, and all the missing links are being investigated,” Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor said.