Cordova High teacher indicted on statutory rape & sexual battery charges

Mary Eddington is accused of having sex with one student and groping another.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Cordova High School teacher has been indicted for allegedly having sexual contact with two senior students, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury this week Mary Eddington, 47, on felony counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and sexual battery by an authority figure.

According to the indictment, Eddington had an ongoing sexual relationship with one student and that she groped another student’s genitals several times while providing tutoring in a classroom.

Both students were 17 when the sexual activity began at the start of the 2019-20 school year. School officials reported the matter to Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives who began an investigation in December.