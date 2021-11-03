Cordova home - bought after highly successful 2016 GoFundMe campaign for Chauncy Black - closed as public nuisance

A 2016 GoFundMe campaign for the Memphis man raised more than $300,000. Chauncy Black & his brother Timothy Black were charged in a deadly shooting last year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A private residence in a Cordova neighborhood where sheriff’s deputies have responded to 265 calls in the past two years was closed Thursday as a public nuisance, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Two residents of the address – brothers Chauncy and Timothy Black – were charged with second-degree murder last year stemming from the shooting death of a neighbor across the street.

Chauncy Black is being held on $100,000 bond. Timothy Black died of an illness in December.

A petition for a temporary injunction to close the residence was approved and signed by Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge. A hearing is set for 10 a.m. Monday.

“This petition is filed in an effort to stop a long-term and worsening problem of criminal activity occurring at 6910 Lagrange Circle S,” DA Weirich and Asst. DA Paul Hagerman said in the filing. “The address presents an uncontrolled danger and a nuisance, serving as a haven for violence, criminal disturbances, and other dangerous behavior.”

The residence, owned by Chauncy Black Trust, is off of Raleigh Lagrange Road and is less than a mile from Dexter Elementary and Middle schools, and from two churches.

The hundreds of calls for service also include an aggravated assault shooting, 11 domestic calls, six disturbance calls, 23 ambulance calls, and multiple armed persons calls and warrants. There also have been 10 felony arrests and eight misdemeanor arrests.

An intimidation incident on June 11, 2019, involved a neighbor’s complaint that Timothy Black had threatened to kill the neighbor’s dog.

The two-year investigation involved the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Memphis Police Department and the Multi-Agency Gang Unit.

The second-degree murder charge was filed against the brothers following the death of 26-year-old Kaleb Wakefield who was shot Jan. 4, 2020, in his driveway across the street following a loud altercation at the Blacks’ residence.