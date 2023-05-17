Arlington liquor store victim of smash-and-grab | MPD searching for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A liquor store near the line between Arlington and Memphis now has to recover from $30,000 in stolen and damaged property after several suspects busted its glass windows with a sledgehammer and stole several bottles of liquor.
Memphis Police Department said several suspects broke into Caesar's Wine and Liquor located at 9959 Highway 64 on Monday, May 15 at 2:35 a.m.
MPD said at least eight men pull up at the liquor store driving a Nissan Maxima with Tennessee tags MHB6766, which was listed as stolen, a blue Dodge Charger with no tag, and a white Infiniti Convertible with no tag.
Surveillance video showed the suspects surrounding one man as he beat the liquor store's front glass window with a sledgehammer.
MPD said the suspects entered through the busted glass window, and they got away with several bottles of liquor. The suspects also knocked over a display of expensive liquor, MPD said.
The burglary totaled to more than $30,000 in damaged and stolen property.
MPD is asking anyone who has any information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH