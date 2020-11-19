Cordova man arrested in deadly October DUI crash

Betty Ferrell died in the crash October 3rd, and David Foster is now charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the capture of David Foster for Vehicular Homicide.

On October 3rd, 2020, a two-car accident that caused a fatality occurred at the intersection of Highway 64 and Brunswick. One day later, Betty Ferrell died from her injuries from this wreck.

On November 13, a warrant was issued for the arrest of David Foster for Vehicular Homicide, Reckless Driving and Driving Under the Influence. The fugitive case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.