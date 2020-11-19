Cordova man arrested in deadly October DUI crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the capture of David Foster for Vehicular Homicide.
On October 3rd, 2020, a two-car accident that caused a fatality occurred at the intersection of Highway 64 and Brunswick. One day later, Betty Ferrell died from her injuries from this wreck.
On November 13, a warrant was issued for the arrest of David Foster for Vehicular Homicide, Reckless Driving and Driving Under the Influence. The fugitive case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The fugitive was located by the Task Force and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team at a residence at the 2600 block of Misty Point Cove Cordova, Tennessee. When the fugitive refused to open his door, it was forced open. Foster was taken into custody without further incident.