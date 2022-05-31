Man accused of groping hairstylist convicted of sexual battery

Danny Silsbe, 67, was convicted of sexual battery, a felony, in the 2019 incident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County jury has convicted a Cordova man of sexual battery against a hairstylist who had just given him a haircut.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Danny Silsbe, 67, was convicted of sexual battery, a felony. He is free on bond until his sentencing set for July 6, 2022.

Investigators said on May 16, 2019, Silsbe was at a men’s barbershop in the 9000 block of Highway 64 when the hairstylist said he walked behind her and rubbed her buttocks while asking to see some hair care products.

She told investigators Silsbe then had trouble checking out, and when she walked around the the kiosk to help, he touched her breast.

Investigators said the incident was caught on surveillance cameras and the stylist told her supervisor as soon as Silsbe left.