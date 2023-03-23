Cordova man sentenced to 60 years for 2021 New Year's Day triple homicide in Olive Branch

In January 2023, a DeSoto County Jury convicted Ivan C. Rodriguez on one count of manslaughter and two counts of second-degree murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for a deadly 2021 New Year's Day triple shooting in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

On January 20, 2023, a DeSoto County Jury convicted Ivan C. Rodriguez on one count of manslaughter and two counts of second-degree murder. Originally, he was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 20 years on count one to serve consecutively to count two and three, and 40 years on counts two and three, which will run concurrently.

For manslaughter, a felon must serve 50% of their sentence, but second-degree murder is day-for-day. That means Rodriguez will have to serve 50 years before he’s eligible for parole.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on New Year's Day of 2021. Olive Branch police responded to a call in the area of Jefferson Drive and Shiloah Cove. When officers arrived, they found three people shot to death.

DeSoto County District Attorney Robert Morris said it was an appropriate outcome.

“I am satisfied with today’s sentence and believe that it represents justice for the families of Tyler Liles, Tommi Carrier, and John Sutherland," Morris said. "DeSoto County is a wonderful place to live, and people deserve to be free from crime and violence. Those wishing to come here and prey upon our citizens need to know that if you do, you will be investigated, you will be arrested, and my office will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. And when you are convicted, we will seek the maximum punishment under that law.”

A second Cordova man, Dylan Lee Howard, was also charged in connection with the triple homicide. He was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years probation.