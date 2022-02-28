Man pleads guilty in 2019 Cordova neighborhood homicide

The shooting of Bryan Hervey, 61, on May 15, 2019, in the 1200 block of Linnean Cove was captured on a resident's doorbell camera.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man has pled guilty in a 2019 neighborhood shooting death in which the victim was found clutching a piece of paper with a license tag number that helped lead to the suspect.

The Shelby County District Attorney General's Office said Bryant Ward, 26, pled guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The shooting of Bryan Hervey, 61, on May 15, 2019, in the 1200 block of Linnean Cove was captured on a resident's doorbell camera. The footage shows Hervey running towards the front door calling for help, while gunshots can be heard in the background.

Hervey's vehicle nearby had bullet holes and shattered windows. Sheriff's deputies recovered more than two dozen shell casings from the scene.

Investigators said Hervey was clutching a piece of paper with a license number written on it, which enabled them to find a vehicle in a neighborhood similar to the one from which the shots were fired. The license of that vehicle was a close match with the license number Hervey had in his hand. Ward was arrested several days later.

A witness said Ward became upset after making eye contact with Hervey as their vehicles passed. Ward then fired shots from the vehicle, exited, and continued shooting at Hervey.