MPD: Corteria Wright, believed to be a victim of Wednesday's shooting spree, actually died from a separate shooting that night

On September 7, 2022, between 4:00 pm and 9:30 pm, the City of Memphis was terrorized by a suspect who shot several individuals in multiple locations across our city. During this time, a female victim was shot in the 800 Block of West Raines Road. She was transported to Regional One, where she later succumbed to her injuries. During the initial investigation, it was believed she was a victim of the mass shooter. Further investigation revealed that another individual was responsible for the shooting. Homicide Investigation 800 Block of West Raines Road Report #2209003449ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 6:55 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at the fire station at 4715 Horn Lake Road. Officers spoke with a seventeen-year-old juvenile victim Corteria McKinnie who advised that she was shot at a different location. McKinnie was transported to Regional One Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. Investigators found the original scene to be in the 800 block of West Raines Road. Video was obtained that showed a male wearing all black shoot into a white Chevrolet Malibu, which was occupied by McKinnie. Please contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”