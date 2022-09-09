MPD: Corteria Wright, believed to be a victim of Wednesday's shooting spree, actually died from a separate shooting that night

MPD said they initially believed her to be a victim of Ezekiel Kelly's rampage, but was actually a victim of another shooting.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As details from Wednesday night's shooting spree across Memphis come to light, Memphis Police have learned that one victim, 17-year-old Corteria Wright, identified by them as Corteria McKinnie, actually died of a separate shooting that night.
Memphis Police said officers responded to a Memphis Fire station at 4715 Horn Lake Road Wednesday just before 7 p.m., where they spoke with the 17-year-old who said she was shot at the 800 block of West Raines Road.
Video obtained by MPD showed a man wearing all black shoot into a white Chevrolet Malibu, occupied by McKinnie.
McKinnie was taken to Regional One Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
Police said during the initial investigation, they believed her to be a victim of the mass shooter, Ezekiel Kelly.
Kelly live-streamed a shooting rampage Wednesday that killed two people - West Memphis nurse Allison Parker, and one other person yet to be identified - and injured at least three others.
His shooting spree had Memphis Police issue a shelter-in-place order for the entire city for hours, including putting the University of Memphis on lockdown and suspending the Memphis Redbirds' baseball game.
Kelly also killed another person - Dewayne Tunstall - at 12:56 a.m. that morning. Police issued an arrest warrant for first degree murder before the shooting spree started.
MPD said there is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification of a suspect in McKinnie's death.
On September 7, 2022, between 4:00 pm and 9:30 pm, the City of Memphis was terrorized by a suspect who shot several individuals in multiple locations across our city. During this time, a female victim was shot in the 800 Block of West Raines Road. She was transported to Regional One, where she later succumbed to her injuries. During the initial investigation, it was believed she was a victim of the mass shooter. Further investigation revealed that another individual was responsible for the shooting.
Homicide Investigation
800 Block of West Raines Road
Report #2209003449ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 6:55 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at the fire station at 4715 Horn Lake Road. Officers spoke with a seventeen-year-old juvenile victim Corteria McKinnie who advised that she was shot at a different location. McKinnie was transported to Regional One Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. Investigators found the original scene to be in the 800 block of West Raines Road. Video was obtained that showed a male wearing all black shoot into a white Chevrolet Malibu, which was occupied by McKinnie.
Please contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.
You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, September 9, 2022
Call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH with information.