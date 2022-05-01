Couple indicted in drive-by shooting that killed 7-year-old boy, injured two

The shooting happened on July 4th last year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman have been indicted in a drive-by shooting that happened on July 4th, 2021 in North Memphis which killed a 7-year-old boy and injured two women.

Jordan Pittman,19, and Angieline Kennedy, 21, were indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of North Montgomery St. near Jackson Avenue.

Witnesses told invetigators that a Mazda drove up, passenger got out, yelled something, and began firing a handgun. 7-year-old Kelby Shorty, who was playing in the front yard, was hit several times and died at the scene.

A 29-year-old woman was also shot in the arm and leg, and a 22-year-old woman was shot in the upper thigh. Both were hospitalized with critical injuries.

Bullets also went into the home where five other people, including three children, were inside. No one in the house was hit.

Pittman was arrested two days later and Kennedy was arrested two days after that in Covington.