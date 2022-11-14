Court proceedings delayed again for 15-year-olds accused of killing Pastor Autura Eason-Williams

Offers were made by state for Miguel Andrade & Brayan Carrillo and a decision is scheduled for December 5.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Monday morning, new developments emerged in the juvenile case of two 15-year-olds accused of killing well known and beloved Pastor Autura Eason-Williams this summer in the driveway of her Whitehaven home.

During a virtual hearing, Shelby County prosecutor Christopher West said all discovery and psychological exams have been completed for the teenagers - Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carrillo - and offers were made to both families last week.

West said he also discussed the offers with Pastor Eason-Williams' husband, children and siblings, who also were part of Monday's virtual hearing.

At another scheduled hearing Dec. 5, 2022, the parties will decide whether they'll accept the offers made by the prosecution or whether there'll be a transfer hearing date.

If there's a transfer hearing, Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon would decide whether Andrade and Carrillo should be tried in the adult court system.