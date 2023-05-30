Covington Police searching for suspects who opened fire at apartment complex

Investigators said about 11 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the Broadmeadows Apartments in the 100 block of Peeler Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects who fired shots this weekend at an apartment complex.

Investigators said about 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, officers were called to the Broadmeadows Apartments in the 100 block of Peeler Rd. They found six shell casings at the scene and said no one was injured.

Police said surveillance video showed a gold or tan GMC Terrain pulling up, then three men getting out and running between apartment buildings P and O. They said one of the suspects began shooting, then they got back into the Terrain and took off.

“I am thankful that there were no injuries as a result of this shooting. The Covington Police Department is working alongside the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office to identify the unknown male suspects involved in this overnight shooting,” said Chief Donna Turner in a news release. “We will not stop until all three of the male suspects are identified and apprehended.”