Covington Police searching for suspects in smash and grab jewelry store burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police Department (CPD) and Tipton's County Sheriff's Office is searching for three men who escaped on foot during a chase after a smash and grab burglary at a jewelry store.

Munford and Millington Police Departments, as well as two K9 teams, all assisted in the search, but the three male suspects are still at large, CPD said.

CPD said officers responded to an overnight burglary Monday, July 24 at 2:20 a.m. at Brasfield's Jewelry located at 1618 Hwy 51 in South Covington.

According to CPD, the jewelry store's glass front door was smashed when investigators and officers arrived. Glass counters were also shattered, and jewelry was stolen, CPD said.

No suspects were found at the scene, but deputies saw a truck and a second car fleeing south on Hwy 51 near Crosstown shortly after the burglary, CPD said.

Deputies pursued the two vehicles with the help of Munford Police Department, CPD said. The chase continued into Shelby County, where Millington Police Department saw one of the suspect vehicles turn into Wortham Rd. in Millington, CPD said.

CPD said the suspects were seen abandoning one of the vehicles and running into the woods.

According to detectives at the scene, stolen jewelry was found in backpacks in a White Nissan Altima, and the car did not have any tags. There was also a firearm that was reported stolen from Memphis found in the Altima, and the car was collected as evidence, CPD said.

Chief Donna Turner commended Tipton and Shelby County law enforcement agencies for their teamwork in trying to find the suspects.

“This was an example of how our Tipton County and Shelby County law enforcement agencies are working jointly to identify the suspects in these cases. The deputies were in the right place at the right time to spot the suspect vehicles resulting in the recovery of the stolen items. We are asking anyone who may have information on the suspects to assist us. Detectives are working jointly with Millington Police Department surrounding the location of the vehicle. The suspects thought they could avoid being located since there were no tags on their vehicle to avoid license plate readers, but they didn’t count on officers and deputies patrolling and spotting them fleeing Covington. It was just good police work!“

Anyone who has information about the incident can call CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261. Tips can be sent in through Facebook messenger Covington Police Department or the City of Covington website.