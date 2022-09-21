x
Crime

Suspects sought in Covington car wash robbery

According to police, the robbery happened around 1 p.m. at West Liberty Avenue and Elm Street when the victim stopped to wash his car.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington police are asking for help finding the suspects responsible for a robbery at a car wash at West Liberty Avenue and Elm Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Covington Police Department, the robbery happened around 1 p.m. when the victim stopped to wash his car. The victim said two armed Black men wearing ski masks approached him and demanded his wallet. 

Police said the suspects left in a black Chevrolet Malibu. The victim tried to follow the car which went to the Hill Street area before the victim lost track of the car. 

“The area was checked but a vehicle matching the description was not located,” said Chief Donna Turner. “The victim has cooperated with detectives this afternoon and we are following up on leads in the case. We are asking for anyone who may have been in the area of the car wash to provide any information they may have in the case. The vehicle may have passed residences with video camera footage which could be vital in locating the vehicle and suspects in this case. I am thankful the victim was not injured in the incident.” 

If you have any tips on the robbery, call the Covington Police Department at 901-475-1261, or send a tip in through the department's Facebook page or the city's website

Covington Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying suspects in a midday robbery that occurred at West...

Posted by Covington Police Department on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

