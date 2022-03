At this time, it's unclear how the situation unfolded and if anyone is being held hostage.

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Police are on the scene of an apparent standoff at Dean's Tax Service off Highway 51 in Covington.

We're told the situation began around 7 p.m. At this time, it's unclear how the situation unfolded and if anyone is being held hostage.

Law enforcement in bulletproof vests and helmets were seen near the door of the tax service before 10:30 p.m.

ABC24 has a crew outside the business. This story will be updated as more information is released.