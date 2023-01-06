Covington woman arrested for TennCare fraud, submitting false time sheets, TBI says

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Gloria Williamson submitted fraudulent time sheets during her time as a care worker in 2020.

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A former care worker in Covington, Tennessee, accused of submitting false timesheets has been cited following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division, the TBI said in a statement Friday.

In March 2022, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare patient.

During the investigation, it was determined Gloria Williamson of Covington was the person responsible for submitting the time sheets.

TBI said between March and November 2020, Williamson is believed to have submitted 17 claims for in-home service on dates in which her client was hospitalized.

On December 15, 2022, agents secured an arrest warrant for Williamson on a count of TennCare Fraud.