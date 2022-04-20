x
Crime

MPD needs help locating driver responsible for a fatal hit and run crash

Credit: frender - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department needs help finding the driver who is responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian in a hit and run crash at South Cooper Street and Chadwick Cir. on October 11, 2020.

According to MPD, officers responded to a fatal pedestrian hit and run crash around 7:13 p.m. on October 11 of last year.

When officers arrived to the scene, the victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the unknown vehicle had damage to the front end.

MPD said anyone with additional information can either call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH and leave an anonymous tip, or submit a tip on the website. MPD also said if an arrest is made, people who leave tips could be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.

