Woman critically injured after shooting at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot at an apartment complex near the Memphis airport Monday evening.

Memphis police said officers responded to the shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments on Briarpark Drive at 7:45 p.m. The woman was taken to Regional One to be treated for her injuries.

According to police, the suspect got away and is wearing a black hoodie.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any tips on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

