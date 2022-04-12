Suspects fire shots at MPD and flee a car burglary investigation scene

MPD is working to identity the suspects involved. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Memphis Police Department, suspects driving two vehicles fired several gunshots at officers who were investigating car burglaries in the Central and Highland area on Sunday, April 3 at 4:30 a.m.

MPD said that while observing the area, they saw a silver Buick Lacrosse and a dark sedan speeding away from the area. Officers pursued the vehicles.

Officers said that when they tried to stop the vehicles, the suspect sitting in the passenger seat of the silver Buick fired several gunshots at the officers, and both vehicles got away.

According to MPD, no arrest has been made, and officers are still working to identify the suspects.

MPD recovered a black Nissan Sentra from an apartment complex at 2500 Goodwill Lane, which they said they think is the second vehicle.

MPD shared still shots of the suspects and one of the getaway cars.