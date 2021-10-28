New poll shows violence remains a top concern in Memphis & Shelby County

The poll released by the Memphis and Shelby County Crime Commission also said there is support for law enforcement and hiring more officers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new poll released by the Memphis and Shelby County Crime Commission said there is strong support for local law enforcement, though less than last year, and gun violence remains a big concern.

The crime commission said the poll was conducted by Public Opinion Strategies.

Top Concerns:

According to the commission, the COVID-19 pandemic ranked as the top priority (30%) for all of Shelby County, for both men and women, Black and white Voters, Voters under 45, and seniors.

Crime and public safety came in second at 22%. Within that topic, gun violence ranked the number one.

Crime and public safety concerns breakdown:

48% gun violence

11% Human trafficking

10% Juvenile crime

Law Enforcement support:

The crime commission said 62% of respondents rated law enforcement as doing an excellent/good job. That’s down 9 points since a similar poll conducted for the crime commission last year. It said those numbers also dropped for nearly all subgroups.

The crime commission said only 48% of respondents gave police an excellent/good rating on protecting people from violent crime – compared to 56% in last year’s poll. 49% gave police a fair/poor rating compared to 39% last year.

The poll said 81% of respondents highly supported hiring more officers. It said 73% of Shelby County voters and 69% of Memphis voters support loosening residency requirements for police and firefighters.

According to the poll, 73% of respondents want to see increased law enforcement presence in their neighborhoods.

Who were the poll respondents:

Here’s the breakdown of those who responded to the poll, according to the crime commission:

425 registered voters countywide 275 (65%) from Memphis Remainder from the county and suburbs



Countywide respondents:

Gender breakdown: 60% Female 40% Male

Age breakdown: 43% 18-44 33% 45-64 24% 65+

Ethnic/racial breakdown: Countywide: 48% White 46% African American 6% Other Memphis only: 58% African American 37% White 5% Other

