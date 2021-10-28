New poll shows violence remains a top concern in Memphis & Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new poll released by the Memphis and Shelby County Crime Commission said there is strong support for local law enforcement, though less than last year, and gun violence remains a big concern.
The crime commission said the poll was conducted by Public Opinion Strategies.
Top Concerns:
According to the commission, the COVID-19 pandemic ranked as the top priority (30%) for all of Shelby County, for both men and women, Black and white Voters, Voters under 45, and seniors.
Crime and public safety came in second at 22%. Within that topic, gun violence ranked the number one.
Crime and public safety concerns breakdown:
- 48% gun violence
- 11% Human trafficking
- 10% Juvenile crime
Law Enforcement support:
The crime commission said 62% of respondents rated law enforcement as doing an excellent/good job. That’s down 9 points since a similar poll conducted for the crime commission last year. It said those numbers also dropped for nearly all subgroups.
The crime commission said only 48% of respondents gave police an excellent/good rating on protecting people from violent crime – compared to 56% in last year’s poll. 49% gave police a fair/poor rating compared to 39% last year.
The poll said 81% of respondents highly supported hiring more officers. It said 73% of Shelby County voters and 69% of Memphis voters support loosening residency requirements for police and firefighters.
According to the poll, 73% of respondents want to see increased law enforcement presence in their neighborhoods.
Who were the poll respondents:
Here’s the breakdown of those who responded to the poll, according to the crime commission:
- 425 registered voters countywide
- 275 (65%) from Memphis
- Remainder from the county and suburbs
Countywide respondents:
- Gender breakdown:
- 60% Female
- 40% Male
- Age breakdown:
- 43% 18-44
- 33% 45-64
- 24% 65+
- Ethnic/racial breakdown:
- Countywide:
- 48% White
- 46% African American
- 6% Other
- Memphis only:
- 58% African American
- 37% White
- 5% Other
- Countywide: