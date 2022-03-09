Memphis man arrested in connection to last year's fatal shooting in a barbershop parking lot

Darrell Anderson was identified as the driver of the escape vehicle in the fatal shooting that occurred at a barbershop on August 13, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Jail said in an affidavit that Darrell Anderson, the Memphis man who was charged facilitation of first degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred in August of 2021, was arrested Tuesday, March 8.

According to the affidavit, on August 13, 2021, Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at a barbershop on 571 E. Holmes Rd. Upon arrival, the victim, Marcus Brandon, was found deceased, laying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect in the shooting, who was seen wearing all black, fled the scene. He was seen running south from the barbershop into a neighborhood close by.

Footage that investigators retrieved from a ring doorbell in the neighborhood showed the shooter getting into a grey Infiniti that had damage to the driver’s rear.

The affidavit said that three days later, August 16, 2021, officers pursued a vehicle that matched the description of the Infiniti that they believed the shooter fled in.

After reviewing security footage from 571 E. Holmes Rd., the investigators were able to identify the Infiniti that they were pursuing as the same vehicle that they saw in the previous video evidence from the ring camera, which was seen in the parking lot at the time of the Homicide days before.

Investigators also said that they observed that the driver of the vehicle seen in the video evidence, who was identified as Darrell Anderson, spoke with the deceased victim, Marcus Brandon, before he was murdered.

Video evidence also showed Anderson exiting the Barbershop immediately after the shooting, getting into the grey Infiniti, and driving southbound on Tulane passing JP Freeman school. The owner of the barbershop, Jason Bobo Sr., also identified Anderson as the driver of the vehicle.

After completing further investigation and retrieving more video evidence from JP Freeman school, investigators said that the footage showed the Infiniti going into the neighborhood south of the barbershop before the shooting, then dropping off an unknown suspect, the shooter, wearing all black at a church that was directly across the street from JP Freeman school and the barbershop.

The same video footage pulled from JP Freeman school showed that after the shooting, the Infiniti, which was being driven by Anderson, picked the shooter wearing all black up in the neighborhood, matching previously mentioned video evidence that was captured by the ring doorbell.

According to the affidavit, cell phone records revealed that Anderson received a phone call from the unidentified shooter minutes after the shooting, and he then drove straight to the pickup area, placing both Anderson and the unidentified shooter in the area of the homicide at the time of the shooting.