The Citgo gas station is currently block off while officers are investigating the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Citgo gas station on Sycamore View Rd. and Shelby Oaks Dr. is completely blocked off with crime scene tape after a morning shooting, Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Memphis Police Department said one person was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officers responded to the shooting at 5:27 a.m.