19-year-old in critical condition after being dropped off by a private car at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

It is unclear where the shooting happened at this time. Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year -old woman was dropped off at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Thursday morning at 3:30 a.m., and now Memphis Police Department is investigating.

According to MPD, the woman suffered from a gunshot wound. She was transported tot he hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

MPD said she was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

