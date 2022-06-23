x
Crime

19-year-old in critical condition after being dropped off by a private car at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

It is unclear where the shooting happened at this time. Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year -old woman was dropped off at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Thursday morning at 3:30 a.m., and now Memphis Police Department is investigating. 

According to MPD, the woman suffered from a gunshot wound. She was transported tot he hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

MPD said she was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

At this time, It is unclear where the woman was when she was shot.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

