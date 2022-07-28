x
Crime

Fatal stabbing in Raleigh leaves one dead and others injured

ABC24 is working to confirm the ages of the victims.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were at least three victims of a fatal stabbing that occurred in the area of Chiswick Pl. and Northcliffe Dr. Thursday, July 28.

According to Memphis Police Department, the incident happened around 3:35 a.m.

MPD said one victim was pronounced dead on arrival. Another victim was transported to Le Bonheur Hospital, but their condition is unknown. The third victim’s condition is also unknown.

ABC24 is working to confirm the ages of the victims. 

This is an ongoing investigation, and the story will be updated as more details become available. 

