Fatal stabbing in Raleigh leaves one dead and others injured

ABC24 is working to confirm the ages of the victims.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were at least three victims of a fatal stabbing that occurred in the area of Chiswick Pl. and Northcliffe Dr. Thursday, July 28.

According to Memphis Police Department, the incident happened around 3:35 a.m.

MPD said one victim was pronounced dead on arrival. Another victim was transported to Le Bonheur Hospital, but their condition is unknown. The third victim’s condition is also unknown.



