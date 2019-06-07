CrimeStoppers announces $120k in rewards for information leading to arrests in multiple Memphis murders

The organization posted $10,000 rewards apiece for 12 different murder cases, the largest they've ever offered at one time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County announced Tuesday 12 special awards of $10,000 apiece have been posted in a dozen murder cases from across the city – by far the highest number of extra awards the organization ever has posted at one time.

CrimeStoppers said the project, The CrimeStoppers Spotlight Awards, are made possible by anonymous Memphians who are concerned about the rate of serious crimes and gun violence in our city. They have provided $85,000 to make the awards possible. The donation, along with regular CrimeStoppers budgeted funds, make the $120,000 in potential cash payouts possible, CrimeStoppers said.

The 12 murder victims are:

Ja’Kobe White, 15, of Memphis, killed May 2, 2021

Andrew Rainer, 22, of Memphis, killed October 3, 2021

Larry Thorn, 27, of Memphis, killed January 20, 2023

Vanity Macklin, 33, of Southaven, killed May 3, 2022

Akeem Brown, 17, of Memphis, killed May 21, 2023

Glenn Cofield, 57, of Memphis, killed June 7, 2019

Marlon Bobo, 29, of Memphis, killed June 18, 2021

Jeffrey Miller, 22, of Memphis, killed March 20, 2022

Donald Ertler, 64, of Memphis, killed December 31, 2021

Xavier Tankersley, 17, of Memphis, killed March 5, 2023

Darwin Hill, 29, of Memphis, killed January 21, 2023

The victims are 11 men and one woman. Three are teens. Their ages range from 15 to 64. At least one likely was killed in a gang retribution, CrimeStoppers said.

As in all murder cases, the money may be paid to any tipster who calls (901) 528-CASH (2274) with anonymous information that helps authorities identify a perpetrator and issue a warrant or a charge in one of the 12 cases.

“The 12 murders have been chosen by CrimeStoppers from scores of homicide cases we studied because each could be solved with just one or two calls from the public with helpful information,” said David Wayne Brown, CrimeStoppers director. “We often say that someone knows something in every felony case. That really is true. We hope the extraordinary cash awards available in these cases will urge someone to contact us with information we can pass to detectives.”

Brown said CrimeStoppers thanks the anonymous donors and Chief C.J. Davis and the members of her force, who helped make the project possible. Although CrimeStoppers has posted extra awards in various felony crime cases for many years, “there is a difference in these Spotlight Awards” Brown said. “In the past, the awards came about when we were approached by individuals – often family members – or businesses and governments, who put up additional funds for large awards in specific cases.

“This time CrimeStoppers looked over murder cases and chose a dozen homicides cases that remain active and that could be solved with just one anonymous tip from the community.”