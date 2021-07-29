Those with criminal records in Shelby County have another chance for a clean slate

This clinic is for charges filed in Shelby County, Tennessee, and it is by appointment only.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Need a clean slate but didn't make it to the last expungement clinic? Well fear not, you've got another chance!

On August 7th, people with charges filed in Shelby County, can go to the Southbrook Mall to the Shelby County Expungement and Court Cost Clinic. Those who qualify for Diversion Expungement or Conviction Expungement will have their $100 general session fee waived.

This clinic is by appointment only and you must register by August 4th. Click here to register for your "New Beginning."