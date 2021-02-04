x
Critics call scaled-back Arkansas hate crimes bill a farce

Arkansas legislative leaders have introduced a drastically scaled-back hate crimes measure that no longer refers to race, sexual orientation or gender identity.
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2015, file photo Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, appears at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Arkansas legislative leaders have introduced on Thursday, April 1, 2021, a drastically scaled-back hate crimes measure that no longer refers to race, sexual orientation or gender identity. Hickey, the new hate crimes bill's chief sponsor, said he believes it would cover crimes targeting transgender people but would also cover those targeting other groups, citing Baptist preachers as an example. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas legislative leaders have introduced a drastically scaled-back hate crimes measure that no longer refers to race, sexual orientation or gender identity.

The proposal filed Thursday was denounced by longtime proponents of hate crimes laws who removing those specific classes makes it meaningless. 

The proposal instead refers to crimes committed against someone because of mental, physical, biological, cultural, political or religious beliefs of characteristics. 

Arkansas is one of three states without a hate crimes law. 

A push to enact one by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has faced resistance from conservatives.
