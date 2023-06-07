Crockett County man arrested, charged with rape after series of home invasions targeting single women, TBI says

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Arthur Ingram is responsible for three home invasions in the West Tennessee town of Alamo.

ALAMO, Tennessee — A man is now in police custody after a series of home invasions targeting single women in the small West Tennessee town of Alamo had residents on high alert earlier this month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

The TBI said 33-year-old Arthur Ingram was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Crockett County Jail on one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated burglary. He is currently being held without bond.

The Crockett County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Department said three separate residential break-ins occurred in Alamo, Tennessee, two of which occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 8, 2023. The third break-in occurred early Saturday morning.

All of these break-ins were of homes occupied by single women, leading the Sheriff's Department to believe the suspect likely selected his victims by prior observation.

The first incident happened on May 8, when those inside the house awoke to find the intruder in the house. The suspect then ran away.

In the second incident, also on May 8, at another address, there was a fight between the suspect and the victim.

In the third incident which occurred Saturday, May 27, a woman was sexually assaulted by who the Sheriff's Department believed to be the same suspect.

The TBI was called in to investigate the case on May 27.

During the investigation, evidence was gathered and submitted to the Jackson Crime Laboratory. Within a week, a special agent forensic scientist was able to develop a DNA profile and enter it into the CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) database. As the investigation continued, a match was returned, leading to Ingram's arrest.