Two charged in Cross County missing funds case

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — Two Cross County women have been charged with multiple felonies stemming from an 11-month-long Arkansas State Police criminal investigation.
Arkansas State Police said both women surrendered to the Cross County Sheriff's Office earlier Friday.
Ana Stewart, 35, of Wynne, a former district court clerk and former city police officer, is charged with four counts of tampering with public records, four counts of second-degree forgery, one count of conspiracy to commit tampering with a public record and theft of property.
Amanda Cullen, 42, of Wynne, a district court clerk, is charged with one count each of tampering with a public record and theft of property.
The two are accused of misappropriating funds from the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court.
An Arkansas Legislative Audit Committee report covering 2019 – 2021 indicates no record of $35,728 from court fines collected at the Cross County Sheriff’s Office could be accounted for in the appropriate bank deposits. Similarly, a separate audit covering January 1, 2021, through July 2021 of the court clerk’s records noted $25,968 missing and $61,696 in fines that could not be traced to appropriate bank deposits.