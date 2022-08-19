Two charged in Cross County missing funds case

The two are accused of misappropriating funds from the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court.

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — Two Cross County women have been charged with multiple felonies stemming from an 11-month-long Arkansas State Police criminal investigation.

Arkansas State Police said both women surrendered to the Cross County Sheriff's Office earlier Friday.

Ana Stewart, 35, of Wynne, a former district court clerk and former city police officer, is charged with four counts of tampering with public records, four counts of second-degree forgery, one count of conspiracy to commit tampering with a public record and theft of property.

Amanda Cullen, 42, of Wynne, a district court clerk, is charged with one count each of tampering with a public record and theft of property.

The two are accused of misappropriating funds from the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court.