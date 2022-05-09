Customer charged in shooting death of Wendy's employee in Memphis

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Joshua Moore allegedly shot and killed a Wendy's employee in December after an argument.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A customer at a Raleigh-area fast food restaurant has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an employee there last December, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

35-year-old Joshua Moore is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

Investigators said around 11:30 p.m. on December 18, 2021, Moore was in the drive-thru line at Wendy’s in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike. He was told at the window to pull forward and that his food would be brought to him.

Moore went inside the restaurant and began arguing with employee Terrance Edwards. Moore then walked out, went to his car and waited outside of the business.

When Edwards came outside Moore approached him, pulled a gun and shot him.

Edwards, 34, who was struck in the torso and the left thigh, was taken to a hospital where died a short time later. Moore was developed as a suspect after a tip to CrimeStoppers and was identified by several witnesses.