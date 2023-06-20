D.A. Steve Mulroy wants larger bail for boyfriend charged in Sequoia Samuels' death, as family focuses on healing

Tuesday, a judge set Brittney Jackson’s bail at $500,000, while Jaylon Hobson’s was set at $50,000.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are calls for higher bond for those charged in the death of four-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

Her mother, Brittney Jackson, and Jackson's boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, appeared in court Tuesday morning. A judge set Jackson's bail at $500,000 and Hobson's at $50,000.

“We can’t do nothing. She’s gone,” said Sequoia Samuels’ aunt at her balloon release on Saturday.

“We all need love and support,” said Fredrick Hobson, Jaylon Hobson’s father.

That love and support is what many hope will bring optimism. Three families are heartbroken over the death of four-year-old Sequoia Samuels. Her remains were found last week in a trash can on the side of her home on Caldwell Avenue.

Memphis Police arrested Jackson and Hobson in her death.

“What do you say for something as tragic as this? You have such an innocent, vulnerable victim that was treated in such a cavalier fashion,” said Steve Mulroy, Shelby County District Attorney.

Jackson is charged with child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense reporting. Hobson is charged with false reporting. Both appeared in court Tuesday morning.

“I think that no mother in her right mind would have allowed this to happen. I’ve got to figure out what happened, why, and where the truth is,” said Jackson’s lawyer.

Hobson’s bail is set at $50,000.

“Our office will be filing a written request to increase that bond,” said DA Mulroy. “From what we know, we believe that there are reasons to believe that Mr. Hobson is a risk of flight and is a danger to the community not only because of what’s going on with the current case in the death of Sequoia Samuels but also for the prior charges that he had.”

Mulroy said Hobson has prior charges involving criminal trespass, possession of marijuana and unlawful possessions of weapons including a switch which attaches to a gun and a 3D printed ghost gun.

“We’re actively reviewing the situation and I wouldn’t rule out increasing charges on either of them,” said Mulroy.

Saturday, Hobson’s father spoke with ABC24.

“I don’t see that in my son as far as hurting a baby because he wasn’t raised like that,” said Fredrick Hobson, Jaylon Hobson’s father. “We’re all in speculation of what’s going on until we get to the bottom of it. We really want to know what happened to that baby. Both sides of the family has taken a hard blow.”

Mulroy said Hobson is due back in court tomorrow for those prior charges and is expected back next week for the charges in Sequoia’s death.