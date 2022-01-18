Damien Echols says prosecutor refusing to cooperate with new DNA testing

Damien Echols said new DNA testing is being stalled by an Arkansas prosecutor that could lead to his innocence in the West Memphis murder of three boys in 1994.

(Editor's Note: The attached video is from a Dec. 2021 report.)

Damien Echols claims the Crittenden County Prosecutor Keith Chrestman is refusing "to cooperate with new DNA testing."

In 1994, Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley were charged and convicted of the murders of three boys in West Memphis.

Twenty years later, all three men walked free on an Alford plea in 2011, essentially stating that they maintained their innocence in the crime but claimed the prosecution had enough evidence to convict them.

In 2021, Echols claimed the West Memphis Police Department didn't comply with requests for documents under the Freedom of Information Act and that the department could have destroyed evidence that would've led to his innocence.

"We are pleased that the evidence is intact," Echols' attorney Patrick Benca said later in a news release.

The prosecutor in Arkansas has refused to cooperate with new DNA testing. He says if we want it done, we’ll have to fight for it in court.

He plans to attempt to stall or prevent it from happening every step of the way. — Damien Echols (@damienechols) January 18, 2022

"We are planning to move ahead and test this evidence using the latest DNA technology available to hopefully identify the real killer(s) of the three children in 1993, and exonerate Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jesse Misskelley,” said Benca.

However, nearly a month after the West Memphis Police Chief announced his resignation, Echols and Benca confirm that the prosecuting attorney said if Echols and his legal team want the newly discovered evidence tested, "we'll have to fight it in court," Echols said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"He plans to attempt to stall or prevent it from happening every step of the way."

We have reached out to the Crittenden County Prosecutor's Office and have not received a response.