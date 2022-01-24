Damien Echols files petition to test ligatures in West Memphis Three case

Damien Echols has filed a petition to test DNA that could potentially exonerate him in the killing of three boys killed in West Memphis in 1994.

Damien Echols has filed a petition for newly found DNA evidence to be tested in the case of three boys killed in West Memphis in 1994.

Echols said the scientific testing of the ligatures used to bind the child victims will exonerate him as well as Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley, the other two men convicted in the killings.

Last week, Echols tweeted that the Crittenden County prosecutor "has refused to cooperate with new DNA testing. He says if we want it done, we'll have to fight for it in court."

According to the petition filed by Echols and his legal team, "No matter how one looks at it," using advanced technology that wasn't around in 1994 to test the ligatures for DNA "is all about trying to ensure that “justice” is done in this case."

The petition goes on to state "Echols knows that his DNA is not on those ligatures because he had no role in committing these murders."

If the petition is granted, the DNA will be tested at a forensic lab chosen and paid for by Echols' legal team.