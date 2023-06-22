D.A.'s office says 'repeat violent offender' now charged in 2018 cold case murder

68-year-old James Milliken was found shot and killed at his home in the 2700 block of Rangeline December 6, 2018. Madrecious Taylor is now charged.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said a man currently behind bars facing a long list of crimes has now been indicted in a 2018 cold case murder in Frayser.

68-year-old James Milliken was found shot and killed at his home in the 2700 block of Rangeline December 6, 2018.

The D.A. said in May 2023, while conducting a case review on Madrecious Taylor – whom they called a "crime driver,” or repeat violent offender – they discovered a link between Taylor and Milliken’s murder. They did not detail what that link is.

The D.A. said through the Cold Case Initiative between the D.A.’s office and Memphis Police, they were able to bring charges against Taylor for Milliken’s murder.

The D.A. announced on Thursday, June 22, 2023, that a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Taylor on charges of first-degree murder, murder in perpetration of aggravated burglary, murder in perpetration of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, and especially aggravated burglary.

Taylor is currently in the Shelby County Jail with a bond of $1.430,250, $1 million of which is on the new charges in the Milliken case.