Murder fugitive from Puerto Rico apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Memphis

On May 5, 2022, a 43-year-old woman was murdered in the Puerto Rico town of Aguadilla. Her body was dismembered.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals for the Western District of Tennessee announced the arrest of Daunta Head, 53, in Memphis for violations of conspiracy to murder in Puerto Rico.

On June 6, a warrant was issued charging Head for the crime.

Investigators determined that Head was in the Memphis area and found him at a motel off Elvis Presley Boulevard Monday, August 8.

Head is in custody at the Shelby County Jail as he awaits the extradition process.

“We’re not sure what, if any, ties Daunta Head has to the Memphis area,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “What I can assure the public is he will no longer be hiding in our community. As soon as the Puerto Rico authorities can come get him, Daunta Head will be transferred back to their jurisdiction to face charges for this heinous crime. The U.S. Marshals Service was proud to play a role in that process.”